Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies vs New Zealand, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And the twenty-ninth encounter of the tournament will see West Indies take on New Zealand.

Unbeaten New Zealand take on the unpredictable West Indies in their sixth match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Blackcaps have won four of their five matches, with one being abandoned due to rain.

West Indies, on the other hand, have lost three of their five matches, most recently to Bangladesh.

When and where to watch West Indies vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming

The West Indies vs New Zealand encounter is set to be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 13.30 PM local time (6 PM IST, 8.30 PM SGT) on June 22, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Full Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham.