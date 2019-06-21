Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Afghanistan, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

The ICC Cricket World Cup is now well and truly underway with several matches already done and dusted. And the twenty-eighth encounter of the tournament will see Afghanistan take on India.

India have been superb so far in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan, on the contrary, have failed to win a single match so far. On June 22, both sides meet in what can be termed as a ‘David vs Goliath’ encounter.

India will be without opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The 2011 champions have called up Rishabh Pant in his place. Meanwhile, Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out for Afghanistan.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live telecast and streaming

The India vs Afghanistan encounter is set to be played at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 22nd June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match below.

Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan (Rishabh Pant), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.