Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Afghanistan – Predicted line ups

India take on Afghanistan next at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and all eyes will be on the team sheets ahead of the game.

The encounter will be played at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England and is scheduled to start at 10.30 PM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT). Here’s the team news and how both the sides might line up for the big one.

Team news

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the entire tournament with a fractured hand, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to miss this particular clash with a hamstring injury suffered in the game against Pakistan.

To add to their injury woes, Vijay Shankar suffered a scare in training ahead of this match, and is doubtful for the clash against rock bottom Afghanistan.

As a result, India might look to Rishabh Pant as a replacement for Dhawan and Shankar, while Mohammed Shami is the expected like-for-like replacement available in the squad for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

As for Afghanistan, it has been a torrid tournament so far for the ‘minnows’, who were expected to pull off an upset or two, but have been unable to win at all, despite impressing in a few matches.

A drubbing in their latest outing against England will perhaps be the fuel that fires a monumental upset against tournament favourites India.

Predicted line ups

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan XI: Noor Ali, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.