England Cricket World Cup star reveals Liverpool player he draws inspiration from

England Cricket World Cup star Moeen Ali has revealed that of late, Liverpool FC’s Divock Origi has been a very big source of inspiration for him. Origi scored in both the semi-finals and the finals of this season’s Champions League, to help the Reds win their first European title after a gap of fourteen years.

The 24-year-old Belgian was a relatively quiet figure at Anfield until this May, when he and Liverpool midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum scored two goals apiece to force Lionel Messi’s Barcelona out of the Champions League, after the latter had secured a solid three-goal lead in the first-leg match of the semi-finals a week earlier.

Later, on June 1, Origi scored once again to crown his team the Champions of Europe for the sixth time in their history and for the first time in more than a decade.

Moeen Ali, meanwhile, is currently a part of the England Cricket Team who are playing in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, in England itself. In the matches so far, he has already provided his team with a few handy contributions that have worked well for the hosts.

“This morning I woke up and thought about the way the Liverpool side have got people talking,” Moeen Ali said in an interview as quoted by The Guardian. He further made it clear that he is very aware of Liverpool’s brilliant run in the 2018-19 season, as he added: “It’s not just about results either, people have bought into how the club is being run, how they play their football and what they stand for.”

The left-handed batting all-rounder went on to lavish praise on Divock Origi and how his goals against Barcelona have helped him frame an idea on how to approach the Cricket World Cup, where he is currently in action.

“Look at a player like Divock Origi. No one was talking about the guy and then suddenly he becomes a hero. I reckon in playgrounds all around the country kids will now be pretending they are him and re‑enacting that goal,” he said, before concluding:

“It makes you think, both as a player and as a team, what we could achieve this summer. Imagine what it would be like if we got to the World Cup final and won it.”

England’s next game in the World Cup is against Sri Lanka on 21st June. They are currently at the third spot on the points table, with eight points (four wins) from five matches.