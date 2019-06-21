Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – England vs Sri Lanka

England take on Sri Lanka in ODI 27 of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the match here on FOX Sports Asia through our live stream.

England are in a rich vein of form having almost scaled 400 against Afghanistan in their previous game and will fancy their chances against a low-on-confidence Sri Lanka.

The Lankans have had a tough outing of the World Cup so far, with their only win coming against Afghanistan. The two other matches which they had a realistic chance of getting 4 points out of – against Pakistan and Bangladesh – were both washed out completely.

They have lost to New Zealand and Australia and now take on another tournament favourite in England.

For the hosts, barring a freak defeat against Pakistan, the tournament has been flawless. Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Eoin Morgan have all been amongst the runs and Jofra Archer has led their bowling admirably.

They will look to churn out another professional performance against a team that is as severely lacking in application as it is in confidence. Despite the occasional batting cameo or relatively tight spell of bowling, Sri Lanka has struggled to impose themselves on the World Cup so far.

If they want to win against England, it is incredible important the top three of Karunaratne, Perera and Thirimanne get runs while the pace duo of Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Pradeep fires.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.