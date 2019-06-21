Australia-Bangladesh contest breaks world record for most runs scored in a Cricket World Cup game

On Thursday, 2oth June, Australia defeated Bangladesh by 48 runs in a high-scoring group stage game, to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

David Warner hammered a 147-ball-166 and was ably assisted by Aaron Finch (53 off 51), Usman Khawaja (89 off 72), Glenn Maxwell (32 off 10), Marcus Stoinis (17 not out off 11) and Alex Carey (11 not out off 8) as Australia concluded their innings at a mighty 381/5 in 50 overs.

Though the conditions predicted an easy Aussie win, the Bangladeshis were not ready to give up on the game that easily. Mushfiqur Rahim (102 not out off 97), Tamim Iqbal (62 off 74), Shakib Al Hasan (41 off 41) and Mahmudullah (69 off 50) fought back valiantly but the Tigers’ lack of a pinch-hitter cost them the game as they eventually ended their stint at 333/8 in 50 overs.

A host of records were broken during the encounter – the biggest of them being the combined Aussie-Bangla tally of 714 runs, which became the highest number of runs scored in any game in the history of the Cricket World Cup.

The previous record was shared by Australia and Sri Lanka from their encounter in the 2015 World Cup in Sydney, where they combined together to produce 688 runs in a single game.

Notably, the game was conducted at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, a venue which is already famous for high-scoring encounters. This is the third time that a combined tally of 700+ was registered at the venue. A total of 720 and 719 runs were scored during the England-Australia ODI in 2015 and the England-Pakistan ODI in 2019 respectively.

The Trent Bridge thus also became the first venue to witness three ODIs with an aggregate of 700+ runs scored in a single game.

Meanwhile, Warner himself set a unique record by becoming the only cricketer to score 150+ runs in a single game in two different World Cups. The burly left-hander had previously scored 178 against Afghanistan in 2015 World Cup at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Bangladesh will face Afghanistan next, on Monday (24th June), while Australia’s next game is against England on Tuesday (25th June).