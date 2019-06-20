Cricket World Cup 2019: India all-rounder suffers injury scare in training

After a fractured hand ruled Shikhar Dhawan out of the ICC Cricket World Cup, India could be faced with another issue following a training session ahead of their game against Afghanistan.

Times of India are reporting that Vijay Shankar suffered an injury scare during training, with a Jasprit Bumrah yorker hitting him flush on the toe.

The report says that Shankar was forced to miss the rest of the session due to the ‘injury’, though it remains unclear whether he will miss the upcoming game or not.

“Yes, Vijay was in pain but it has subsided by the evening. Hopefully, there’s nothing scary,” a source said.

India are already without Shikhar Dhawan after his injury sustained during the game against Australia, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled up against Pakistan with a tight hamstring.

Kumar is expected to miss the next few games with his injury problem, while Dhawan will miss the rest of the tournament, and has been replaced in the World Cup squad by Rishabh Pant.

Pant flew in from India as a backup for Team India, and might well be thrust right into the action against Afghanistan should Vijay Shankar fail to pass his fitness test before the match begins.