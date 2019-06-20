Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter goes crazy as David Warner registers highest score in World Cup 2019 so far

Australia are growing in stature with the progression of Cricket World Cup 2019 and both their openers are now in ominous form. David Warner annihilated Bangladesh today to help Australia set a massive total.

Warner’s knock of 166 off 147 deliveries was the highest score in the World Cup so far. Led by his innings, Australia posted a mammoth total of 381 runs batting first against Bangladesh. And Twitter absolutely loved his knock!

 

