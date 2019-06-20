Twitter goes crazy as David Warner registers highest score in World Cup 2019 so far

Australia are growing in stature with the progression of Cricket World Cup 2019 and both their openers are now in ominous form. David Warner annihilated Bangladesh today to help Australia set a massive total.

Warner’s knock of 166 off 147 deliveries was the highest score in the World Cup so far. Led by his innings, Australia posted a mammoth total of 381 runs batting first against Bangladesh. And Twitter absolutely loved his knock!

David Warner number of runs at the World Cup: 447 Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik combined number of runs at the World Cup: 406#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/SnrXYbIra6 — Rana saab (@amazingjaan) June 20, 2019

David Warner sets a great example for an opener #ICCCricketWorldCup — nothing to add (@Parth29192) June 20, 2019

David Warner ,Steve Smith and Mohammad Amir three cricket players who people wrote , many so called respected writers and journalists and ex players thought those three would never play again. Great that all three have proven the critics wrong , #CricketWorldCup2019 #AUSvBAN — Gregory Taylor (@GregoryTaylor86) June 20, 2019

David Warner becomes first batsman to register two 150+ scores in “World Cup”. #WorldCup19 — Anisul Islam Khan (@anisulkhan8) June 20, 2019

Fewest innings to 16

ODI centuries:

94 – Hashim Amla

110 – Virat Kohli

110 – DAVID WARNER*

126 – Shikhar Dhawan

128 – Joe Root #AUSvBAN #CWC19 — ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ENGvSL #INDvAFG #WIvNZ (@CWC2019_ICC) June 20, 2019

David Warner: – Highest score by a batsman in the 2019 CWC

– Now has the top 2 highest scores for Australia in World Cups

– 2nd highest ODI score by a batsman at Nottingham

– His 16th ODI century; equal 3rd most for Australia with Adam Gilchrist#CWC19 #CmonAussie #AUSvBAN 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/UUsONVipil — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) June 20, 2019