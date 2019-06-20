Bangladesh star imitates iconic Cristiano Ronaldo pose after dismissing Aaron Finch in Cricket World Cup 2019

Ever heard of an epic cross-over? That is what seemed to happen when Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar got the wicket of Aaron Finch at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and decided to copy the celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The moment arrived when Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza handed the ball to Soumya Sarkar, and he responded by getting rid of Finch in his very first over.

What happened next was rather unexpected, as Sarkar pulled out the iconic “Sii” celebration made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The official Cricket World Cup Twitter handle brought it to the world’s attention, but it is fair to say that for a bowler who doesn’t get an opportunity to bowl too often, Sarkar must have felt he deserved this moment.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch gifts his wicket away as Bangladesh draw first blood

Nonetheless, the Bangladeshi Tigers didn’t have too much to cheer about through the course of the Australian innings, as the defending World Cup champions posted a mammoth 381-5 in their 50 overs, and have left the opposition with all to do.

Sarkar is opening the innings too, and will be keen to make an impact with the bat in hand as well. Catch all the action from the game right here.