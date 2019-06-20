Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Australia vs Bangladesh

Australia vs Bangladesh is the twenty-sixth match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the match here on FOX Sports Asia through our live stream.

Surprise package of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh, take on the ‘mighty’ Australia in their latest match. The match will be played at Trent Bridge and will begin at 10:30 PM local time (3:00 PM IST/ 5:30 PM SGT) provided there are no delays due to the rain.

Bangladesh have had a few surprises up their sleeve in this edition of the Cricket World Cup. The South Asian side has already beaten South Africa and West Indies in the competition, accumulating five points in total. A win today will put them on seven points, just one behind Australia and level with India.

Australia, on the other hand, have been beaten just the one time. They have registered four wins from five matches and are currently occupying one of the semi-final spots.

Live Stream will begin ten minutes before the Cricket World Cup match.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.