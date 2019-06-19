WATCH: India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s heartfelt message after being ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2019

On Wednesday the 19th of June, team India’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, due to a fracture in his hand. A few hours later, the player himself released a video on Facebook revealing the extent of his injury before asking fans to continue supporting the team.

Watch the video right here:

I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I'm grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!🙏 🇮🇳 Posted by Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Earlier on 19 June, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a formal announcement revealing that the index finger of his left hand was fractured after the left-handed batsman sustained a throw on the glove while batting against Australia. Dhawan batted through the pain to score a glorious century but did not take the field later on as India completed a 36-run win over the defending champions.

Take a look at BCCI’s official announcement here:

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 – @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019

The BCCI also released a Twitter thread that gave further information on the star’s injury. According to the Board, the southpaw will remain away from all forms of cricketing action until the middle of July.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is expected to take Dhawan’s place in the squad. KL Rahul will be the new opening batsman alongside Rohit Shama while the incoming Pant is likely to be slotted into the No.4 slot.

India’s next encounter in the World Cup is against Afghanistan on Saturday, 22nd June.