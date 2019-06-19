BREAKING: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2019 with fractured hand

India’s woes at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in terms of injuries continue as the BCCI have confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan has sustained a fracture in his hand.

Dhawan was struck on the glove against Australia during an innings where he managed to score a 100, but couldn’t take the field after an injury was suspected.

Official Announcement 🚨🚨 – @SDhawan25 ruled out of the World Cup. We wish him a speedy recovery #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jdmEvt52qS — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019



Finally, after a number of scans and an initial diagnosis of a “hairline fracture” it has just come out that the Indian opener has a fracture in his metacarpal and will hence miss the rest of the World Cup.

Rishabh Pant is expected to take the place of Dhawan in the squad, after already having flown in to join the team as a standby. Pant did not play any part in India’s dominant victory over Pakistan.

Other injury concerns for India stem from the current condition of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who limped off the field against Pakistan with what appeared to be a tight hamstring.

Later, India captain Virat Kohli revealed that the ace pacer may be out for 2-3 games because of the problem. However, an official diagnosis on the same is yet to be released.

India take on Afghanistan in their next World Cup encounter.