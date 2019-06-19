National team cricketer wins fans’ hearts by choosing Indian club over Manchester United

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is yet to hang his boots but is quite far off from a place in the India senior squad. But that doesn’t keep him away from the action as he is busy commentating in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While covering the England vs Afghanistan match alongside Jatin Sapru, the former World Cup winner was asked questions about Manchester United as the cricket match was being played at Old Trafford cricket ground, just down the road from United’s home.

Harbhajan, to everyone’s surprise and delight of Indian football fans, said, “Dekhiye main to Mohun Bagan ka fan hu, Bharat ka rehne wala hu, bharat ki hi baat sunata hu (I am a Mohun Bagan fan, I am Indian so I talk about India) .”

Based out of Indian state West Bengal’s capital of Kolkata, Mohun Bagan are one of the most decorated Indian football clubs, founded almost 130 years ago. And while most of the cricketers follow European clubs, it was heartening to see one of them reveal that he is indeed an Indian football fan.