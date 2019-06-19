Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – New Zealand vs South Africa

New Zealand vs South Africa is the 25th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the match here on FOX Sports Asia through our live stream.

New Zealand and South Africa, both were considered favourites for one of the semifinal spots in the tournament. However, the way things have started for the both of them, it looks like the Proteas will have to win everything from now and hope other results go their way to stand a chance of making it in the top four.

The Kiwis, on the other hand, are one of the only two unbeaten sides in the tournament along with India and are going strong. While South Africa occupy the eighth spot on the points table with three points from five matches, New Zealand are up on third with seven points from four encounters.

This makes today’s encounter virtually a do-or-die one for the Proteas. The Kiwis, on the contrary, would want to register another win today and all but seal their semifinal spot with matches against two of the big three – Australia and England still left.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.