Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs South Africa, where to watch, live stream, time, scores and updates

We’re now halfway through the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with the 25th match set to be an interesting affair – New Zealand vs South Africa.

While the Kiwis are unbeaten so far with three wins and a washed out encounter, South Africa have had the most horrid of starts to the tournament – losing all but two of their matches, one of which was a washout. Therefore, going by the recent form, it should be the Kane Williamson-led team who should go all the way today but they cannot count the Proteas out.

Here’s everything you need to know about New Zealand vs South Africa

The New Zealand vs South Africa encounter is set to be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham and is scheduled to start at 10.30 AM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT) on 19th June, 2019. Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on Star Sports Network and can live stream it on Hotstar.

Fans in Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam can catch the live stream of the match on FOX Sports Asia.

Full Squads

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham