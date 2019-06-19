Fan files petition in Pakistan court to ban cricket team after humiliating defeat vs India in Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan cricket team succumbed to their seventh loss against India in Cricket World Cup history and that hasn’t gone down well with a lot of fans back home.

Pakistan started their Cricket World Cup 2019 journey on the backfoot after West Indies comprehensively defeated them in their opening match. They came back strong to get the better of tournament favourites and hosts England in the next match but since then they have failed to match the standards their fans expect of them.

All of it came down crashing when arch-rivals India brushed them aside at Old Trafford which prompted a massive backlash from fans back home, who questioned everything from the players’ diet to their commitment. And in a recent development, a man has filed a petition against the Pakistan cricket team, asking for a ban on them.

He has also asked for the dissolution of Inzamam-ul-Haq-led selection committee.