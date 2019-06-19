Two matches from World Cup 2011 show how far Bangladesh have come as a cricketing power

Before the commencement of the Cricket World Cup 2019, few had expected Bangladesh to come even close to defeating any of the top sides. However, almost half-way into the tournament and they have already beaten two of the ‘big’ sides.

After starting the World Cup with an emphatic 21 runs victory over South Africa where they posted 330 runs batting first before restricting South Africa to 309 runs. They ran New Zealand close and the Kiwis only managed to register a two-wicket win against them.

Tournament favourites and hosts England were too good for them but after a washed out match against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh came back strong to dismantle the West Indies. Led by world’s best all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s century, they chased down a target of 322 runs set by the Caribbean outfit.

When comparing their wins over South Africa and West Indies with their encounters against the two sides back in 2011, we can see how far they have come as a cricket nation and cannot be considered as minnows anymore.

While Bangladesh were bowled out for 78, chasing a total of 285 against South Africa in World Cup 2011, they were dismissed for only 58 against West Indies. And eight years on, with a plethora of chances to prove themselves against the big nations in the meantime, the Tigers have well and truly arrived.

They are currently fifth on the CWC 2019 points table with two wins, two defeats and a washed out encounter against Sri Lanka.