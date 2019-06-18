Records broken by Rashid Khan as he conceded 110 runs in nine overs in World Cup 2019 against England

Rashid Khan bowled the worst spell in Cricket World Cup history and there were numerous unwanted records broken by the leg-spinner during a horror show which saw him concede 110 runs in only nine overs.

Known for his ability to bowl dot balls at will in the T20 arena, the Afghanistan spinner was hit for 11 sixes, which is the most number of sixes conceded by a bowler in a One-Day International.

England captain Eoin Morgan took a special liking to Rashid’s bowling, hitting him for seven sixes, as he raced to complete his 100 in only 54 deliveries. Morgan was eventually dismissed after he had added 142 runs in 71 deliveries. The seven sixes which the left-handed batsman hit against Rashid are the most sixes by a batsman against one bowler in an ODI.

Moreover, the Afghanistan star became the first spinner to concede over 100 runs in an ODI and his figures were the most expensive ever in a World Cup encounter. He finished only three runs short of Mick Lewis’s record of most expensive spell in an ODI but his economy rate was the worst for any spell over 8 or more overs as he bowled an over less.

Rashid Khan’s worst day: – conceded the most sixes by a bowler in an ODI (11)

– first spinner to concede 100+ runs in an ODI

– most runs conceded in a WC game

– 7 sixes to Morgan, most by a batsman v a bowler in an ODI#EngvAfg #CWC19 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 18, 2019

Rashid Khan’s spell of 9-0-110-0 is the worst economy rate of any spell of bowling 8 or more overs in ODI history. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 18, 2019

Most runs conceded in a World Cup match: 110 Rashid Khan today (9 overs)

105 M Snedden in 1983 (12 overs)

104 J Holder in 2015 (10 overs)

101 D Zadran in 2015 (10 overs)#CWC19 #ENGvAFG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 18, 2019