Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter destroys Rashid Khan for bowling most expensive spell in Cricket World Cup history

rashid khan

Afghanistan’s premier spinner Rashid Khan was beaten on all ends by England captain Eoin Morgan and ended up conceding 110 runs in 9 overs, most expensive figures in World Cup history.

Morgan was in fine touch, smacking as many as 17 sixes en route to a 71-ball-148. England finished their innings on a massive 397 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Twitter, however, wasn’t kind on Rashid Khan and roasted him to no ends. Here are a few of the best reactions.

 

Comments