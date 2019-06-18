Twitter destroys Rashid Khan for bowling most expensive spell in Cricket World Cup history

Afghanistan’s premier spinner Rashid Khan was beaten on all ends by England captain Eoin Morgan and ended up conceding 110 runs in 9 overs, most expensive figures in World Cup history.

Morgan was in fine touch, smacking as many as 17 sixes en route to a 71-ball-148. England finished their innings on a massive 397 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Twitter, however, wasn’t kind on Rashid Khan and roasted him to no ends. Here are a few of the best reactions.

Fastest Century in a World Cup match: Rashid Khan – 49 balls.

Kevin O’Brien – 50 balls.

Glenn Maxwell – 51 balls.

AB De Villiers – 52 balls.

Kevin O'Brien – 50 balls.

Glenn Maxwell – 51 balls.

AB De Villiers – 52 balls.

Eoin Morgan – 57 balls.

Rashid Khan is highly regarded as one of the finest spinners in the world. His figures against England: 9 overs

3 fours

11 sixes

Pic 1: Rashid Khan in IPL

Rashid khan maiden century of just 9 overs

Fastest hundred in Afghanistan vs England Rashid Khan – 49 balls

Eoin Morgan – 54 balls

