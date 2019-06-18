Cricket World Cup 2019: England captain Eoin Morgan breaks world record for most sixes in an ODI

On Tuesday, England captain Eoin Morgan created history by becoming the first cricketer ever to hit seventeen sixes in a single innings.

The incredible feat was achieved by him during the World Cup group stage encounter against Afghanistan, as he also scored the fourth-fastest century in World Cup history.

The match was held at the iconic Old Trafford ground in Manchester and hosts England opted to bat first after winning the toss. Morgan the skipper then went about proving his own decision right as he took Afghan bowlers to the cleaners en-route to scoring his thirteenth ODI hundred.

In the 36th over of the English innings bowled by Rashid Khan, the Afghans squandered a golden opportunity to dismiss Morgan. His slog-sweep rose high in the air and came down at deep meed-wicket, where he was then dropped by Dawlat Zadran to concede a boundary as well.

Morgan went fully ballistic immediately afterwards, smashing two sixes in the over.

Watch the video here:

Cricket World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan punishes Rashid Khan with two sixes after getting dropped

Overall, Morgan scored 148 runs in 71 balls before being dismissed by Gulbadin Naib.

The Ireland-born southpaw dealt mainly in boundaries as 118 runs out of his total of 148 came via fours and sixes. He hit his 17th and final six in the 47th over to surpass the likes of Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers, all of who had hit 16 sixes in an innings previously, to create a new world record.

England’s innings eventually ended at of 397/6 in 50 overs as Jonny Bairstow (90), Joe Root (88) and Moeen Ali (31 not out off 9) also chipped in well, apart from Mogan himself. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan had a day to forget as he gave away 110 runs in nine overs.