Sania Mirza slams Bollywood actress for accusing husband Shoaib Malik of ignorance towards their child

Sania Mirza didn’t take kindly to the backlash that her family received after being spotted at a Seesha joint a day before Pakistan played India in the World Cup – and lost comprehensively.

Furthermore, Bolywood actress Veena Malik called out Sania for taking her son to said Seesha joint and questioned the thinking behind it.

The tennis star, who didn’t take kindly to her comments, tweeted out her reply, slamming her for posing indecently for a magazine cover – before thinking better of it and deleting her tweet.

Sharp as ever though, the Twitterati snipped a screenshot of the tweet.

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Sania then distanced herself from the actions of the Pakistan cricket team – which also comprises of her husband Shoaib Malik – which also came under a lot of flak on social media for partying just before the Indian match.

She left no doubt that she wasn’t responsible for their fitness or health.

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does 🙂 secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher- https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Then the Tennis star wrapped up her rebuttal by asking Twitter folks to take their frustrations out elsewhere.

Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Earlier, social media had gone on meltdown after photos and videos emerged of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, along with other members from the Pakistan cricket team, were spotted partying at a seesha place before the India match.

It was also reported that Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed ate 4 burgers the night before the match – a rumour that was only further propelled when he was spotted repeatedly yawning during the match.

Pakistan lost the match to India by 89 runs.