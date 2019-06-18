Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – England vs Afghanistan

England and Afghanistan play each other in ODI 24 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the match here on FOX Sports Asia through our live stream.

Tournament favourites England play Afghanistan in a game which should be a straightforward affair for the hosts. A win will see England catapuled to top spot on the table, as they have a better net run rate than compared to current leaders Australia.

England, along with India, appear to be the most well-rounded side in the tournament and also have the advantage of being most familiar with the playing conditions.

Every win so far of the tournament for England, barring the shock defeat to Pakistan, has been convincing and they won’t expect anything less against Afghanistan either.

Joe Root, who has two hundreds to his name, will look to continue his fine form with the bat and Jofra Archer, who has been amongst the wickets, will try and add a few more scalps to the 9 he’s already collected in the tournament.

For Afghanistan, the mindset would be to acquit themelves well despite being overmatched by the hosts in all departments. Rashid Khan, as ever, will be crucial.

The match appears one sided on paper but cricket is a funny ol’ game. You never know when an upset is brewing.

Live stream will be available only in the following countries: Cambodia, China, Guam, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.