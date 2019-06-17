WATCH: Oshane Thomas is given NOT OUT despite hitting the wickets with his bat at Cricket World Cup 2019

We’ve seen some bizarre things in cricket over the years, but a potential hit wicket decision is certainly one that piques interest. A similar sight was witnessed at Taunton in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Bangladesh.

Oshane Thomas was the man on strike, and Mustafizur Rahman was the bowler, and a routine delivery appeared to have ensued as “The Fizz” managed to beat Thomas and the ball went through to the keeper.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Oshane Thomas survives hit wicket scare

However, fans and players alike were puzzled to find that the bails had somehow been dislodged in the incident, and after some consultation among each other, the two on-field umpires decided to go upstairs.

Replays showed that Thomas had indeed knocked over the bails with his bat, but had done so after he had completed his shot, at least that is what the third umpire seemed to have reckoned.

It made for interesting viewing, especially since this was an extremely rare occurrence, and without any confirmation on the same, it also seems to be the right call by the third umpire per the laws of the game.

Nonetheless, the Windies managed to score an impressive 321/8 in their 50 overs, with Shai Hope top scoring with 96.