Fans fume at ace boxer Amir Khan after he vows to avenge Pakistan’s loss against India at Cricket World Cup 2019

India may have beaten Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but some Pakistan supporters already seem to be thinking about revenge. Among those, is ace boxer Amir Khan.

The Pakistani-heritage former Olympic silver medalist is set to face off against India’s Neeraj Goyat in Jeddah, and clearly wants to make amends for the loss that Pakistan suffered to India.

However, fans haven’t really taken to his tweet about it too well, and a lot of negative reactions seem to be streaming in as a result.

Safe to say, poor Amir Khan isn’t helping out his Pakistani cricket brethren too much…

