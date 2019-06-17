Fans fume at ace boxer Amir Khan after he vows to avenge Pakistan’s loss against India at Cricket World Cup 2019

India may have beaten Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, but some Pakistan supporters already seem to be thinking about revenge. Among those, is ace boxer Amir Khan.

The Pakistani-heritage former Olympic silver medalist is set to face off against India’s Neeraj Goyat in Jeddah, and clearly wants to make amends for the loss that Pakistan suffered to India.

However, fans haven’t really taken to his tweet about it too well, and a lot of negative reactions seem to be streaming in as a result.

Pakistan lost to India today #ICCWorldCup2019 come July 12th I will avenge the loss and knock out Neeraj Goyat on our upcoming fight in #SaudiArabia — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) June 16, 2019

Amir- have some sportsmanship. They won fair and square! What is there to avenge? You wear the British badge when you fight not the Pakistani one anyway- so the win would be a British/English’s one…not Pakistan’s! — RepStar (@RepiakaMoni) June 16, 2019

I don’t think anyone takes him seriously anymore… — Abdul Khan (@abdulswammad) June 16, 2019

You couldn’t knock one off in front of a webcam — Hemant Khatana (@Hemant1980) June 16, 2019

Boxing and cricket are two different sports! Just in case you didn’t realise. — K (@K45H_) June 16, 2019

Im just wondering how many errors did you have when you ran a spell and grammar check on this before tweeting it — ♨️ (@Wasssupppp) June 16, 2019

‘Avenge the loss’ 😂😂😂 why don’t you fight someone credible again? Prob bcos it would be the same outcome when you fought Crawford!😂😂😂 — RoryMc (@RoryMcTasney) June 16, 2019

Seriously rather then say something positive you say this, all those knockouts surely are starting to show, anyways congrats to India for a great performance, no excuses 👍🏽 — Masood Hussain (@Mas_185) June 16, 2019

Safe to say, poor Amir Khan isn’t helping out his Pakistani cricket brethren too much…