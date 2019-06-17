Cricket World Cup 2019: Steve Smith responds to Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture after boos from India fans

Former Australia captain Steve Smith has acknowledged Virat Kohli’s incredible gesture when he asked the Indian fans to stop booing Smith and clap him instead.

The incident happened during India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter when the Indian captain was batting in the middle and Smith was stationed near the boundary. The Indian fans behind the Australian batsman booed him and even called him ‘cheater’ referring to the ‘Sandpaper gate’.

Smith opened up on the incident during a press conference where he called the gesture a lovely one from Kohli. The Australian then revealed that crowd behaviour doesn’t affect him anymore.

“Yeah, it was a lovely gesture,” Smith said as reported by ESPN Cricinfo. “It doesn’t really bother me what the crowd do to be perfectly honest, I’m just sort of blocking it all out but it was a lovely gesture from Virat, that’s for sure.”

Australia are currently on top of the CWC table with four wins in five matches. The only encounter where they ended up on the losing side was against India.