Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Videos surface of Pakistan cricketers smoking hookah, eating burgers night before India World Cup encounter

Pakistan suffered defeat to India in a lopsided Cricket World Cup 2019 group match but it was what their players were doing the night before that drew a lot of flak on social media.

Pakistan were outdone in all three facets of the game as India cantered to a 89-run victory to extend their dominance over their arch rivals in World Cup encounters to 7-0.

Rohit Sharma shone through with a brilliant 140 and Virat Kohli chipped in with 77 to ensure that India got to 336. Pakistan, on the other hand, never really got started and barring a solid partnership betweek Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam, folded meekly.

While the manner of defeat must surely rankle, Pakistan fans are focussing instead on the video and images that emerged of their players partying at a seesha joint the night before their match against India.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was spotted sinking his teeth into 4 burgers the night before and veteran Shoaib Malik was spotted, alongside his wife Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, in a seesha joint the night before.

It didn’t help either that Sarfaraz was spotted yawning heavily during the match as Pakistan were slated for their lack of fitness, application and will to compete against a rampant India side.

The win saw India move to third on the table and level on points with New Zealand. Australia, who have played one game more, sit in top spot with 8 points from 5 games.

Comments