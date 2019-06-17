Videos surface of Pakistan cricketers smoking hookah, eating burgers night before India World Cup encounter

Pakistan suffered defeat to India in a lopsided Cricket World Cup 2019 group match but it was what their players were doing the night before that drew a lot of flak on social media.

Pakistan were outdone in all three facets of the game as India cantered to a 89-run victory to extend their dominance over their arch rivals in World Cup encounters to 7-0.

Rohit Sharma shone through with a brilliant 140 and Virat Kohli chipped in with 77 to ensure that India got to 336. Pakistan, on the other hand, never really got started and barring a solid partnership betweek Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam, folded meekly.

While the manner of defeat must surely rankle, Pakistan fans are focussing instead on the video and images that emerged of their players partying at a seesha joint the night before their match against India.

Pakistan lost the match just because of 🍔 burger L lag gye 🤣😂🤣 Dil ro raha hai – 2019 edition #INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ggvC23K2EQ — Brajesh Kr Singh ✳️ (@brajeshjee) June 17, 2019

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was spotted sinking his teeth into 4 burgers the night before and veteran Shoaib Malik was spotted, alongside his wife Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, in a seesha joint the night before.

Pakistani players were at 360 shisha lounge at Wimslow Road, Manchester a night before the biggest game of the World cup. Not sure if that was wise and accordingly to a very reliable source Sarfaraz ate 4 burgers 🍔🍔🍔🍔, indeed that reflected in his performance. pic.twitter.com/Ss4vR8OqsC — RungUK (@UkRung) June 16, 2019

Shoaib Malik of the #pakistancricketteam at midnight, hours before the most crucial match of the #CricketWorldCup2019 In Curry Mile In a Shisha cafe. Add the burgers and deserts, no wonder they performed dismally at Old Trafford. They should be ashamed. Every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/Dr8gHWdF9M — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) June 16, 2019

It didn’t help either that Sarfaraz was spotted yawning heavily during the match as Pakistan were slated for their lack of fitness, application and will to compete against a rampant India side.

The win saw India move to third on the table and level on points with New Zealand. Australia, who have played one game more, sit in top spot with 8 points from 5 games.