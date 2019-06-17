Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies and Bangladesh play each other in ODI 23 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. You can watch the match here on FOX Sports Asia through our live stream.

West Indies and Bangladesh both approach this encounter on similar footing. They’ve both won one game so far in the tournament, lost 2 and had one match washed out because of rain.

As such, a victory here will go a long way for them to try and sneak into the top 4 and gain a semifinal berth.

For Bangladesh, their advantage would be that they have had a pretty settled team for the last couple of years now, which is beginning to come into its own as the victory over South Africa showed.

Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar will be important up top and the bowling of Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rahman will be key in picking up early wickets and exposing that West Indian middle order.

For the Carribean team, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell will be important.

Gayle can punish the Bangladeshi bowling attack if they err in line and length at the beginning and Russell can take stock of the spin heavy attack in the middle overs, imposing his big hitting on the opposition – especially if the wicket doesn’t support turn.

It promises to be an intriguing encounter.