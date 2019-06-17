Sachin Tendulkar slams Pakistan Captain, terms him ‘confused’ during India World Cup encounter

Former Indian batsman and all-time highest international run-scorer in cricket, “master blaster” Sachin Tendulkar slammed Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for his ‘confused’ approach against India during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter on June 16.

Winning the toss on an overcast morning, Pakistan put India into bat first. The Indian batsmen, in turn, quickly settled into their roles as Rohit Sharma (140 off 113 balls), Virat Kohli (77 off 65 balls) and KL Rahul (57 off 78 balls) proved that Pakistan were quite wrong to assume that chasing a target was easier than setting one.

Meanwhile, Pak captain Sarfraz Ahmed added his fair share of contribution to the Indian scorecard as well, courtesy of several errors in field-setting and assigning bowling spells. Many of them were rightly pointed out by Tendulkar in an interview with India Today.

“I thought he (Sarfaraz) was confused because when Wahab was bowling he had a short mid-wicket. And when Shadab came on to bowl he had a slip for him. In these conditions, it becomes difficult for a leg-spinner to grip the ball, especially when he’s not getting the right line and length. That is not the right way to approach a big game,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

“They lacked imagination, lacked out of the box thinking. If the ball is not moving around much, you don’t continue bowling over the wicket, Wahab went around the wicket but it was too late by then. Hassan was the only guy to get the ball to move off the surface. I would have told them to change the angle and do something different. I never thought we were going to lose a wicket,” he added.

Later on, as the Men in Green chased a mammoth total of 337 in 50 overs, their batsmen were unable to cope with the pressure applied by the Indian bowlers, which eventually resulted in a solid 89-run win for the Indians.

India will play their next game against Afghanistan on Saturday, 22nd June while Pakistan face South Africa in their next game on Sunday, 23rd June.