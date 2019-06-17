Yuvraj Singh reveals which Indian cricketer will win player of the tournament

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was recently in news for announcing his retirement from all formats of the game. On Sunday, June 16, he appeared on social media once again, to reveal that India’s Rohit Sharma could become the player of the tournament in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Yuvraj was the player of the tournament during the 2011 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup which India won by defeating Sri Lanka in the finals. He had scored 341 runs and picked 15 wickets to play a very important role in India’s World Cup win after a 28-year gap.

The 37-year-old southpaw took to Twitter to share a very interesting story related to his achievement eight years ago. The all-rounder revealed that it was none other than Sachin Tendulkar who inspired him to perform well in the tournament that eventually culminated in him receiving the award for best player.

Apparently, Tendulkar gave Yuvraj a message of positivity which the latter took in good spirit to do well in the 2011 World Cup. Yuvraj went on to reveal that he did the same with Rohit Sharma during the 2019 IPL season when he asked the Indian opener to be positive ahead of the World Cup.

Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019

It looks like Yuvraj’s message is working like a charm, as Rohit Sharma is doing exceedingly well in the ongoing World Cup. He is currently placed second on the individual batting charts, with 319 runs from three innings at an average of 159.50. Only Aaron Finch (343 runs from 5 innings) is above him on the list.

Meanwhile, India are yet to taste defeat after playing four matches in the tournament – three of which they won while the game against New Zealand on 12th June was cancelled due to incessant rains.

They won their latest game against Pakistan on 16th June, by a margin of 89 runs (as per D/L method). Rohit Sharma’s 140 powered India to a score of 336/5 in 50 overs before the bowlers restricted Pakistan to 212/6 in 40 overs – 90 runs short of the target of 302.

India’s next match is against Afghanistan, on 22nd June.