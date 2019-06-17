Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli reveals how long Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be out

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was withdrawn during India’s win over Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group encounter due to what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Virat Kohli gave an update about it.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was looking near-unplayable when he slipped on an uneven bit of grass during his run up and tweaked what appeared to be his hamstring.

He was then immediately removed from the field of play and Vijay Shankar stepped in to finish his over – even getting a wicket off his very first ball.

Kumar then failed to return during the match as India managed to strike at regular intervals despite being a bowler short, to prevent Pakistan from chasing 336.

Virat Kohli was interviewed after the match about Bhuvi’s condition and had this to say:

“Bhuvi’s case looks like a niggle, a case of slipping on the footmarks. It doesn’t look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, maximum of three games”

That would mean that India will have to negotiate the games against Afghanistan, West Indies and possibly even England without one half of their premier strike bowling partnership.

Potentially, that may open the door for Mohammed Shami to get a look in and stake his claim in the starting XI.