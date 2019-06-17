Twitter was a laugh riot after India dominated Pakistan in one sided Cricket World Cup 2019 match

India strolled to a one-sided 89 run win over Pakistan in a rain-affected Cricket World Cup 2019 group game and Twitter was absolutely on fire.

There is rarely a better place to be than on Twitter on the back of India – Pakistan matches as some of the tweets that are out there – either gloating over their team’s victory or trolling the losing team – are nothing short of comedy gold.

Here, we compile a bunch of tweets that come at you from all angles and dispositions. One thing is sure though. They’ll all make you laugh.

Note, most of them are tweeted out in jest and should be taken as such. There are always winners and losers in sport and bragging rights are part and parcel of that.

The day belonged to Virat Kohli and co. on the field but surely Twitter belongs to the Indian fans.

Enjoy:

shoaib malik missed his hundred by 100 runs ..so sad for him😔😔#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5i7Jqj9Km4 — being.skt (@being_skt) June 16, 2019

Come on end this game – skipper needs to catch up on some sleep 😛 #CWC19 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5fcMJQntKF — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 16, 2019

"We love playing in rain so that no one see us cry" – Pakistan Team 😭🔥🤪 #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 16, 2019

Wasim Akram "Pakistan should have batted first. In 1999 World Cup we batted every time we won the toss as our strength was bowling & that means you defend. In big games runs on the board matter everytime – it doesnt matter what the conditions are or the situation" #CWC19 #INDvPAK — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 16, 2019

The boys played really well.

As easy as it comes #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/JPDivVCYgP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 16, 2019

✅India beat Pakistan by 89 runs in World Cup 2019

✅🇮🇳 7-0 🇵🇰 record defeat in WC ODIs

✅🇮🇳 5-0 🇵🇰 record defeat in WC T20Is

✅🇮🇳 12-0 🇵🇰 record defeat in World Cups Baap-baap hota hai, Beta-beta 🥰🤣😂 #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 16, 2019

Great going #TeamIndia !!! What a game ! So proud ! Congratulations for this super important win! #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/qXtoYj3MFU — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 16, 2019

Mohammad Amir clearly unhappy with some of his team-mates as he left the field. Lots of head-shaking as he headed towards the dressing-room #CWC19 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ATHCoFgMh6 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 16, 2019

– Choose to stick with Kuldeep, despite Kuldeep was not in top form until today – Choose Shankar as a replacement to Dhawan & what a man he proved out to be – Rotated his bowlers soo soo well – Used Hardik Pandya soo well Simply an appreciation tweet for the skipper.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/rgfD4quqL3 — Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) June 16, 2019

For a change I'm seeing good sportsmanship not just on and off the field but on social media as well. The fact that the victory or defeat is being taken in good humor by most ppl of both the nations is such a nice rare sight and is making me so happy!❤️

#INDvPAK — M A L L I K A ✨ (@mallikaaaax) June 16, 2019

Dada trolling level no one can match #IndvPak 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vu1j6F8cAt — Sanjay Yadav (@iamsanjaydv) June 16, 2019

https://twitter.com/ladywithflaws/status/1140325554857684992