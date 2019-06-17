Cricket World Cup 2019: Replays show MS Dhoni made the wrong call by not taking DRS for LBW decision

It appears India might have missed a step while bowling to Pakistan, as they failed to challenge an LBW decision given not out by the umpire during their ICC Cricket World Cup match.

The moment happened when Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling to Babar Azam of Pakistan, and the ball cannoned off his bat, but the appeal came in from the bowler because it appeared to have nicked the pad too.

The umpire gave it not out, but Virat Kohli looked keen to review it, only to be denied by MS Dhoni, who is of course the wicket-keeper for the Men in Blue.

No review came in from India, but replays later showed that Kohli should have gone with his gut instinct because the ball hit the pad first, and was going on to hit the middle stump as well.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Replays show India should have reviewed LBW decision

It turned out to be costly for a brief period, before Kuldeep Yadav got rid of Babar Azam by castling the Pakistani top order batsman a few overs later.

India are looking good now after also getting the wicket of the dangerous Fakhar Zaman while also restricting the flow of runs for the most part.

Stay tuned for more on the ongoing classic between these arch rivals.