Cricket World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of match against Pakistan with tight hamstring

In a big blow for India, one of their star bowlers has been ruled out of the rest of their crucial ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled up during the fifth over while bowling his first spell, and was troubling the batsmen at the crease before he was forced off the field.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Bhuvneshwar Kumar walks off injured

After Bhuvi’s departure, Vijay Shankar immediately got rid of Imam Ul-Haq with his first delivery, but the fitness of Kumar was the more pressing concern as far as the Indians saw it.

Substitute bowler Vijay Shankar gets a wicket off his first ball

And it appears as if there will be no return to the action for India’s lead pacer, as reports confirm that a tight hamstring was the reason he went off, and will not be returning any time soon.

Official news from #TeamIndia management : Bhuvi Kumar has tightness in left hamstring and will not return to the field for the remainder of the match. #IndvPak #IndvsPak #CWC19 #IndiaVsPakistan — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 16, 2019

What this means is that India might well have two star players on the treatment table, with Shikhar Dhawan already out with a thumb injury and now Bhuvneshwar out as well.

All to play for though, and the action continues between India and Pakistan.