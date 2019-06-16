All the records created by Rohit Sharma in his fantastic 140 against Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma spanked a 113 ball 140 against Pakistan to fuel India to reach 336 in their Cricket World Cup 2019 group game and in the process, created a whole host of records.

Rohit Sharma has been India’s best batsmen in the World Cup so far, notching up 2 centuries and a half century in the four games the Men in Blue have played.

And his 140 against Pakistan rates among one of his best in his career, surely just based on the silken nature of how he went about his business.

Sharma looked in right from the onset and was rarely troubled by Mohammad Amir and co. He controlled the pace of India’s innings superbly, dispatching the bad balls, rotating strike off the good ones and occasionally stamping his authority on the match by caning the bowlers over the fence – you know, just to let them know who was boss.

Apart from looking aesthetically pleasing, Sharma’s innings was also historically relevant in terms of statistics and he ended up creating a number of records during his knock.

Rohit Sharma’s 140 was his first World Cup century against Pakistan

It was his third century in World Cup competition

Rohit Sharma is now tied-third on the list of Indians with the most World Cup hundreds alongside his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, Sourav Ganguly (4) and Sachin Tendulkar (6) are ahead of him

Rohit Sharma’s 140 is the 7th highest score by an Indian in the World Cup. The highest score belongs to Sourav Ganguly, who hit 183 against Sri Lanka in 1999

Rohit Sharma’s 140 is the 28th hundred scored by an Indian in the World Cup

It is the highest individual score in a India-Pakistan match in the World Cup

Records credit: Sportskeeda