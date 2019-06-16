WATCH: Substitute bowler Vijay Shankar gets a wicket off his very first ball in Cricket World Cup 2019!

Vijay Shankar ambled in to complete Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s over when the Indian quick felt his hamstring – and ended up taking a wicket off his first ball!

Bhavaneshwar Kumar seemingly tweaked his hamstring after slipping on an uneven part of the ground during his run up and had to leave the field of play to get it checked.

In stepped Vijay Shankar to bowl a bit of his gentle medium and complete the remaining 2 deliveries in the over.

Only, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder had other ideas. His first ball was a delivery that pitched on leg stump and curved in ever so slightly to beat the inside of Imam-ul-Haq’s bat and rap him on the pads.

The entire Indian contingent went up in appeal and the umpire, after a moment of consideration, raised his finger to send Imam packing. Brought in to complete Bhuvi’s over, Shankar had produced a wicket with a canny delivery – his first ever in his World Cup career!

When things go your way, they really do go your way.

