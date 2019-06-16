WATCH: Virat Kohli walks in a display of sportsmanship against Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli was rushed into a semi-evasive pull shot by a corker of a short ball from Mohammad Amir, and walked on his own accord without the umpire giving him out.

However umpire Marais Erasmus wasn’t moved to raised his finger.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, walked without waiting for the decision as he felt he did get something on the ball.

Despite it being a high-strung encounter between arch rivals on the biggest stage at the World Cup, Virat Kohli’s sportsmanship shone through.

For Pakistan, it was the prized wicket that would go on to ensure that India didn’t cross the 340 or even 350 run mark, which they might well have had the skipper been around to in the last couple of overs.

Virat Kohli walks on his own accord in a show of sportsmanship