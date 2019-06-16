India Pakistan match delayed by rain, Manchester hourly weather forecast suggests further gloom

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter started on time despite a forecast of heavy rain. The first innings was about to reach completion when rain came pouring down and it looks like we’re in for a lengthy stop in Manchester.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and invited India to bat first. The pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sent Pakistan bowlers to all corners of the Old Trafford, adding as much as 136 runs for the first wicket before the latter was dismissed for 57.

Rohit and captain Virat Kohli took on from then and added another 98 runs for the second wicket before Rohit departed for a massive 140. The Indian captain continued his good work and was batting on 71 with India on 305/4 after 46.4 overs when rain came pouring down and umpires decided to stop the match.

The forecast for the rest of the day now doesn’t look good at all. It’s currently 2 pm in Manchester and according to UK MET department, there’s 60 percent chance of rain now, and will rise up to 70% by 4 pm local time. And by 6 pm, the chances of rain will astronomically rise up to 80%, further increasing to 90% by 8 o’clock.

The only respite is expected to come at around 5 pm local time, when there’s only 30% chance of rain.