ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Twitter goes wild as Rohit Sharma gets compared to Sachin Tendulkar after hitting six against Pakistan

It is safe to say that team India are in song against Pakistan in the ongoing 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup game being held at Manchester, England. Opening batsman Rohit Sharma’s 140 powered India to a score of 305/4 in 46.4 overs, before rain halted proceedings at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first, assuming that it would be easier to chase a score rather than setting a target. However, in doing so, Pakistan grossly underestimated the talent and skill of India’s batting department who quickly got into their roles to keep reminding their opponents that their decision was wrong.

Rohit Sharma was the best of them all, as he effortlessly eased his way to a spectacular hundred, which he completed in 85 balls. He took 28 more balls and scored 40 more runs after which Hasan Ali finally got him in the 39th over of the game.

In addition to Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (57 off 78 balls), Virat Kohli (71 not out off 62) and Hardik Pandya (26 off 19) also provided sizeable contributions to the Indian scorecard as the Men in Blue crossed 300 with over five overs to spare.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user pointed out a very unique event that happened during India’s innings.

In the 27th over, Pakistan’s Hasan Ali began by bowling a very good first ball that prevented Rohit Sharma from attempting a shot. However, as the second ball came in short and wide, the batsman pounced on it and used the ball’s pace to open the face of the bat to slice the ball over backward point.

However, it is not how he hit the six that made Rohit Sarma special, it is the fact that in doing so, the right-hander brought back memories of a young Sachin Tendulkar who struck a VERY similar shot against Pakistan’s former pacer Shoaib Akhtar during the Cricket World Cup in 2003.

View the comparison right here:

2003: Sachin hitting Shoaib for SIX

2019: Rohit Sharma hitting Hasan Ali for SIX #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/DygVDtCTcy — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 16, 2019

And needless to say, a lot of reactions followed, with some of them identifying another common factor between both players (that they are Mumbai-based) while others opined that the quality of cricket is nevertheless not the same these days, as opposed to olden times.

Overall, Rohit Sharma scored his 140 runs in 113 balls, out which the ball crossed the fence 17 times – fourteen boundaries and three sixes. He also overtook Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the Indian cricketer with the highest individual score against Pakistan in a Cricket World Cup game.