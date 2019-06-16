Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s world record by reaching 11,000 ODI runs against Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli broke the great man’s record for the fastest batsmen to 11,000 ODI runs by a considerable margin of 54 innings.

Viratl Kohli compiled yet another supreme half century against Pakistan and was unbeaten on 71 off 62 as rain stopped play in the 47th over with India on 305-4.

Virat Kohli gets to an under-the-radar 50

Earlier in his innings, he had surpassed the 11,0000 run mark in ODIs and had done so in record time, taking just 222 innings to reach the landmark.

The next fastest player to do so was Sachin Tendulkar, who took 276 innings.

Kohli also became the third indian to breach the 11,000 run mark in ODIs after the little master and Sourav Ganguly.

The Indian captain started his innings circumspect with a rampant Rohit Sharma on the other side, but started gathering momentum as he approached his 50. Rohit had gotten out by then and Hardik Pandya had perished to Mohammad Amir. MS Dhoni left almost as soon as he came too.

It was then that Kohli started ramping up his aggression with Vijay Shankar on the other end and started lauching into his shots. Unfortunatelyl for him, it was also right then that the clouds opened up.

The covers were duly brought on and the players left the ground. Virat Kohli, however, left an indelible mark of the history books before doing so.