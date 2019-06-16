Twitter serenades Rohit Sharma after he hits a superb century against Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma plundered 140 runs against Pakistan’s hapless attack, before getting out to a comical lapse in judgement. Twitter however, serenaded its hero for the quality of his innings.

It looked odds on at a point that Rohit Sharma was cantering towards his fourth double century in a ODI match, but that was cut short by a momentary lapse in judgement.

He moved outside his offstump to try and scoop Hasan Ali over fine leg but ended up hitting it straight to the fielder.

The disappointment arises from the fact that he had been creaming the Pakistani bowlers all day with orthodox shots but got out the first time he tried something out of the box.

Naturally, Rohit himself was fuming as he walked back to the pavillion.

However Twitter was in no mood (mostly) to point fingers and instead praised the Hitman for his stunning innings on the biggest stage, against the arch rivals.

Brilliant batting display by @ImRo45 Played a senior player's role at the start then did what he is best at. Daddy hundred on Father's day. 👍 #INDvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/s8CnpjQLGy — Rohit Patil (@imRohit_18) June 16, 2019

@ImRo45 congrats Rohit for your record playing game. In between you went little slow otherwise you would have hit another double century….. Congrats keep going… — Vinod Karkera (@VinodKarkera9) June 16, 2019

Congratulations Hitman….What a https://t.co/AULX4x6cIX r a fabulous player in the world @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/SjqKtCiYyw — Deepak Raghav (@DeepakR27643032) June 16, 2019

Rohit Sharma's highest ODI score against each team: 264 vs SL

209 vs Aus

162 vs WI

150 vs SA

147 vs NZ

140 vs Pak

137 vs Eng

137 vs Ban@ImRo45 #Indvspak pic.twitter.com/IauKxBlcVX — KUMARVFC (@KUMARVFC2) June 16, 2019