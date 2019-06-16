Cricket World Cup 2019 |

Twitter serenades Rohit Sharma after he hits a superb century against Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma plundered 140 runs against Pakistan’s hapless attack, before getting out to a comical lapse in judgement. Twitter however, serenaded its hero for the quality of his innings.

It looked odds on at a point that Rohit Sharma was cantering towards his fourth double century in a ODI match, but that was cut short by a momentary lapse in judgement.

He moved outside his offstump to try and scoop Hasan Ali over fine leg but ended up hitting it straight to the fielder.

The disappointment arises from the fact that he had been creaming the Pakistani bowlers all day with orthodox shots but got out the first time he tried something out of the box.

Naturally, Rohit himself was fuming as he walked back to the pavillion.

However Twitter was in no mood (mostly) to point fingers and instead praised the Hitman for his stunning innings on the biggest stage, against the arch rivals.

