WATCH: Rohit Sharma strides to a fantastic century against Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma hardly looked ruffled as he eased to a fantastic century against Pakistan in India’s Cricket World Cup 2019 group game against their arch rivals.

Rohit Sharma raised the landmark off 85 balls and hardly broke a sweat, really, as he played a stroke-perfect innings to give India a fantastic platform to kick on.

He gave Mohammad Amir the respect that he deserved but absolutely tore into any indiscretion in line and length from the other Pakistan bowlers.

He pulled when they got a tad short and cut with a silken touch when they drifted wide. The spinners were never allowed to settle with his constant strike rotation and the full tosses were deposited into the stands.

Rohit Sharma may have played one of the easier hundreds of his career – on one of the biggest stages of his career.

Goes to speak volumes about the man’s mental maturity and skill with the bat. Hitman indeed.

Rohit Sharma eases to a silken century