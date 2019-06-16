WATCH: Wahab Riaz gets KL Rahul in a soft dismissal; India lose their first wicket of the match at the Cricket World Cup 2019

KL Rahul, after getting set and getting to his half century, gets out with a nothing shot as he scoops Wahab Riaz straight to cover.

Rahul displayed plenty of maturity and soundness of technique as he saw through a fiery spell from Mohammad Amir first up and then started imposing himself on the match to get to a solid half century.

KL Rahul gets to 50 with a six!

Just as he looked as he was about to cut loose, however, he scooped Wahab Riaz’s fullish delivery straight to the fielder at cover for a soft dismissal.

Incidentally, Riaz came around the wicket only because he was warned twice for stepping onto the pitch when he was bowling from over it. And the second ball from the left arm pacer from around the stumps resulted in Pakistan’s first breakthrough of the day.

Wahab Riaz gets Pakistan’s first wicket! KL Rahul out!