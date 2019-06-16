WATCH: Bang! 6 and a 4! Rohit Sharma gets to 50 in style in the Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma looked every bit his imperious best as he cruised to a half century off just 34 deliveries – with a back to back six and a four off Shadab Khan.

A full toss went sailing over cow corner for a 91-meter six as Rohit Sharma raced to 46 off 33 deliveries, before dispatching the next delivery to the square boundary with a silky cut off his back foot to reach his fifty.

It was a superb showing from the opener, who seemed in from ball one. He gave Mohammad Amir his due and left well against him, while attacking against other bowlers.

He especially took a toll on short and wide deliveries – which Pakistan were guilty of a number of times.

And his pulling against the fast bowlers displayed every bit of the fight-fire-with-fire type of intensity this match is advertised with.

50 off 34-balls, and he looks in no mood to stop.

Rohit Sharma gets to his 50 in style