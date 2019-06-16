WATCH: Pakistan miss a glorious opportunity to run Rohit Sharma out in the Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan’s fielding was in sixes and sevens as they missed a glorious opportunity to get their first scalp of the night with a throw directed at the wrong end.

Wahab Riaz’s first ball in the seventh over was worked off his hips by KL Rahul, it seemed to be a shot for one run.

But Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have never opened the innings for India together before and their lack of sync was in full display as Rahul was content with a single while Sharma made his way almost halfway down the pitch for the second, before being sent back.

Pakistan’s throw, however, was straight, smack down the wrong end.

A gentle, looped throw to the wicket keeper would have sent Rohit Sharma back to the pavillion. Instead, Pakistan heads were in hands as a simple run out chance – and the chance to get their first wicket of the night – went a-begging.

