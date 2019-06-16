WATCH: Indian fans and players belt out a bone-chilling rendition of the national anthem in the Cricket World Cup 2019

For about a minute or so during the national anthem, it seemed like the nation of India was exported to England ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Pakistan.

Team India and its fans, present in force at Old Trafford, stood in unison and belted out a spine-chilling version of the national anthem ahead of the game against Pakistan.

Pakistan won the toss and put in India to bat in what seemed to be seamer-friendly conditions with the overcast sky and a bit off the pitch expected to help the bowling early on.

Rohit Sharma opened with KL Rahul, who comes in in the place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan.

