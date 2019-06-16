India face rivals Pakistan in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup tie. However, the men in blue will be without their influential opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out for weeks due to an injury. Here’s how India can line up without him.

Indian fans went from ecstasy to agony, watching star opener Shikhar Dhawan against Australia. The batsman hit a century but sustained an injury doing so, thereby ruling him out for the next few weeks. Since India’s previous match against New Zealand was washed out, today will be the first time that the 2011 champions line up without Dhawan in this edition of the Cricket World Cup.

Rishabh Pant has been called up as a potential replacement for Dhawan, provided that he is unable to recover in time. Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that Pant will get into the team for their crucial match against Pakistan.

In such a case, KL Rahul, who usually bats at number four, is expected to instead open the innings for India. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, will continue to bat on number three, with a replacement called in four the fourth spot instead.

Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shakar are two players who can replace Rahul at the number four spot. Although given the importance of the match, it seems likely that India decides to go with the former given his superior experience.

In essence, here is what the Indian top order could look like in their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni.

Nevertheless, whether the match takes place or not is the big question at the moment, with the weather forecast predicting rain.