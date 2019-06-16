Live Stream: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan take on each other in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup encounter, with both sides looking for a win. You can watch the match live here via our stream.

India will take on Pakistan in a much awaited Cricket World Cup tie on June 16, 2019. The match will take place in the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

India have been undefeated in the competition so far, winning two and drawing one of their three games. Pakistan, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent tournament so far, winning one, drawing one, and losing two of their games. As a result, while India are fourth on the table, Pakistan are ninth.

Nevertheless, the two sides will face each other in one of the biggest encounters of the sporting world, given their fierce rivalry.

However, the Cricket World Cup tie between India and Pakistan is in jeopardy, with the weather forecast predicting rainfall. You can also keep track of the weather via our hourly updates here.

Live stream will be available ten minutes before the match.