Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan – Manchester weather forecast shows high possibility of rain

India take on Pakistan in a much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup match. However, both sets of fans face an anxious wait to see if the match is even played, considering the weather conditions.

The ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan is in jeopardy, with rain expected to halt play over the course of the day. Weather conditions have already halted four matches during this edition of the tournament and are expected to cause further trouble as it continues.

According to Hindustan Times, sporadic showers took place in Manchester throughout the day on June 15, 2019, soaking the outfield in the process. Although the rain stopped in the afternoon, soggy patches appeared throughout the field as it was not covered.

Meanwhile, the report also lists down several weather reports, all claiming the same thing, that showers are expected during the ‘India versus Pakistan’ match in the Cricket World Cup on June 16. The BBC weather report claims that the chances of it raining are at twenty-one per cent while the MET department declares that there are more than fifty per cent chances of it raining around noon.

Both India and Pakistan have faced the rain gods on one occasion each and lost. While India saw their game against New Zealand called off prematurely due to the weather, Pakistan suffered from the same fate against Sri Lanka.