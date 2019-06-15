Cricket World Cup 2019: Injured Shikhar Dhawan returns to gym ahead of India-Pakistan clash

India and Pakistan face each other in a crucial Cricket World Cup tie. However, India will be without their star opener, Shikhar Dhawan, who injured himself in the win against Australia. Nevertheless, the Indian batsman has given some hope to the fans, after posting a video of him training in the gym.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has posted a video of himself training in the gym, despite his injury. Dhawan sustained the injury during his knock against Australia and was subsequently ruled out for several weeks.

Watch the video below:

You can make these situations your nightmare or use it an opportunity to bounce back. 🙌

Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mo86BMQdDA — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2019

Dhawan did not enjoy the finest of outings in India’s first game of the 2019 Cricket World Cup against South Africa and was dismissed for only eight runs. However, the Indian opener made up for this in the very next match against Australia, by scoring one hundred and seventeen. Nevertheless, India will be without Dhawan for their crunch match against Pakistan, with the star opener out for up to three weeks.

The 2011 champions face a tricky tie against their neighbours Pakistan, who surprisingly beat hosts England earlier in the tournament. Both teams are in need of a win to strengthen their position for the semi-finals. However, weather forecasts have predicted strong chances of it raining during the match tomorrow, with the players now facing an anxious wait.

