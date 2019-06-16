Virat Kohli opens up on rivalry with Mohammad Amir ahead of India vs Pakistan World Cup encounter

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has opened up on his rivalry with Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir head of the marquee India vs Pakistan clash in Cricket World Cup 2019.

While talking to the media on the eve of the encounter, Kohli said that he wouldn’t be drawn into making any controversial comments. The right-handed batsman added that the match will be decided by collective performance and not a one-off rivalry.

Amir had removed the top three Indian batsmen when the two sides met in the Champions Trophy final back in 2017, helping Pakistan register a crushing 180-runs victory.

“I am not going to say anything different for TRPs or for exciting news. You have to respect every bowler’s strength. I just focus on the white ball or the red ball, regardless of the bowler. You have to respect a good bowler’s skillset. I said this even before the South Africa match about Kagiso Rabada.

“Impact bowlers are there in world cricket. We have to be wary of their strength but at the same time focus on my strength to score runs.

“It’s not like if he [Amir] takes a wicket or I score runs, the match result is going to be decided. There are going to be 10 other players. All of them have to play well. I don’t think I am in a competition with anyone, that’s all talks from the outside. This kind of competition doesn’t even cross my mind. If you play badly against a bowler, you will get out. It’s that simple for me,” Kohli said.

The India vs Pakistan encounter will be played in Manchester and is scheduled to start at 10.30 PM local time (3 PM IST, 5.30 PM SGT). You can catch the live stream and updates of the match on FOX Sports Asia.